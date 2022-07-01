Manesar units of Bajrang Dal, VHP call for mahapanchayat on Sunday to discuss action against Muslim vendors

Members of Bajrang Dal Manesar and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Manesar have called a mahapanchayat on Sunday to discuss taking action against Muslim vendors, who they allege are running shops with names of Hindu deities as part of a larger conspiracy. The members said the panchayat will have participation of over 1,000 people.

Mohit Yadav, district convener, Bajrang Dal, Manesar, said, “We will shut all juice shops which are being run by Muslims under the name of Hindu deities and evict them from the area. We have no objection to their employment, but they should do it in their own name and not hide their real identities. This is a conspiracy… Many Rohingyas have also infiltrated among them. We will shut illegally run meat shops too. Either the administration should take action or we will.”

He added that they will seek permission from the district administration and police for the mahapanchayat.

Devender Singh, general secretary, VHP, Manesar, said, “These Muslim vendors are not running carts for employment… this is part of jihad… land jihad and trade jihad… So, they will all be evicted. In the panchayat, we will also discuss ways to counter growing radical Jihadi dogmatism.”

Gurgaon deputy commissioner, Nishant Kumar Yadav, could not be reached for a comment.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bajrang Dal and VHP members had staged a protest in Gurgaon demanding stringent punishment for the accused in the Udaipur incident, where a tailor was murdered. Protesters had allegedly raised ‘provocative’ slogans and burnt an effigy before dispersing.