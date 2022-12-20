Eight phones recovered from Mandoli jail: 5 officials suspended

The Central Jail officials conducted a ‘surprise’ raid at Mandoli Jail which led to the recovery of 8 mobile phones and 8 ‘improvised’ knives, said officials Monday, adding that they also conducted a probe behind the recovery and suspended 5 jail officials.

The newly appointed Director General of Prisons Sanjay Beniwal formed a Special Vigilance Team at prison headquarters to confiscate all mobile phones and weapons that are being smuggled in the jail.

The teams, consisting of 105 Tamil Nadu Special Police staffers, conducted raids at Mandoli Jail from 9 pm to 11 pm. Around eight mobile phones were recovered from hidden spots like toilet doors, behind the tiles, water tanks, water pipelines etc. Apart from this, 8 handmade knives were recovered.

“All the weapons and phones belong to members of the Gogi and Tillu gang who often run extortion gangs from inside. We are conducting an investigation.” said an officer

After the recovery, the Prison Department initiated an internal probe to enquire about the role of jail staff in the smuggling. Based on the enquiry, two deputy superintendents and three head wardens have been placed under suspension for dereliction of duties, said officials.