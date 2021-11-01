scorecardresearch
Mansukh Mandaviya reviews dengue situation in Delhi; Centre to send teams to states with rising cases

Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting with the Delhi government to review the public health measures taken for control and management of dengue.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: November 1, 2021 3:55:45 pm
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday directed the Union health secretary to identify and send team of experts to states with high active dengue cases, as he reviewed the situation in Delhi and assured the Centre’s full support.

Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting with the Delhi government to review the public health measures taken for control and management of dengue. “Reviewed the dengue situation in Delhi and assured Centre’s full support,” the minister tweeted.

“On-ground initiatives like hotspot identification, fogging and timely treatment will be carried out to curb disease. Centre is also sending a team of experts to states with rising dengue cases,” he said.

So far this year, six fatalities have been recorded due to the vector-borne disease, while the number of cases has climbed to over 1,530, according to a civic report released on Monday. Highlighting the urgency of intervention, the minister pointed out that many poor people are affected by dengue and low platelet count weakens patients, the health ministry said in a statement.

