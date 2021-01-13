Manager fired after Manish Sisodia surveys labour office over complaints of irregularities

During the inspection, Sisodia also directed the labour officers to carry out all work related to registration and welfare of the labourers as per the rules and within the stipulated time period. (File photo)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conducted a surprise inspection at Northwest Delhi’s labour office on Tuesday and terminated its manager from service, after he was found guilty of alleged irregularities in the registration of construction workers.

After receiving complaints on the matter, Sisodia, who is also the Delhi labour minister, conducted a surprise inspection and detected “grave irregularities” in a dozen cases, a statement from the Delhi government said.

During the inspection, Sisodia also directed the labour officers to carry out all work related to registration and welfare of the labourers as per the rules and within the stipulated time period.

“The deputy chief minister terminated the manager of the Northwest Delhi Labour Office with immediate effect,” the statement said.

The complaints ranged from not following proper procedures to negligence by labour office workers, who used photographs of women instead of men in the registration documents.

In another case, irregularities in the registration of a worker, who physically visited the office but used a previously photographed image instead of a live photograph from the visit itself, was found.

As per officials, Sisodia said no negligence will be tolerated by the Delhi government in implementing welfare plans meant for labourers in the national capital.