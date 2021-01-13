scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Must Read

Manager fired after Manish Sisodia surveys labour office over complaints of irregularities

After receiving complaints on the matter, Sisodia, who is also the Delhi labour minister, conducted a surprise inspection and detected "grave irregularities" in a dozen cases, a statement from the Delhi government said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | January 13, 2021 1:52:01 am
Manager fired after Sisodia surveys labour office over complaints of irregularitiesDuring the inspection, Sisodia also directed the labour officers to carry out all work related to registration and welfare of the labourers as per the rules and within the stipulated time period. (File photo)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conducted a surprise inspection at Northwest Delhi’s labour office on Tuesday and terminated its manager from service, after he was found guilty of alleged irregularities in the registration of construction workers.

After receiving complaints on the matter, Sisodia, who is also the Delhi labour minister, conducted a surprise inspection and detected “grave irregularities” in a dozen cases, a statement from the Delhi government said.

During the inspection, Sisodia also directed the labour officers to carry out all work related to registration and welfare of the labourers as per the rules and within the stipulated time period.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The deputy chief minister terminated the manager of the Northwest Delhi Labour Office with immediate effect,” the statement said.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The complaints ranged from not following proper procedures to negligence by labour office workers, who used photographs of women instead of men in the registration documents.

In another case, irregularities in the registration of a worker, who physically visited the office but used a previously photographed image instead of a live photograph from the visit itself, was found.

As per officials, Sisodia said no negligence will be tolerated by the Delhi government in implementing welfare plans meant for labourers in the national capital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 12: Latest News

Advertisement