Man, woman set themselves ablaze outside Supreme Court

A man and a woman allegedly tried to set themselves on fire outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Monday morning. The incident took place outside the court complex at Bhagwan Das Road.

Police said they are yet to determine why the duo allegedly tried to kill themselves.

Deepak Yadav, DCP (New Delhi) said, “Police personnel at the gate of the court saw them and immediately rushed with blankets to douse the fire. The two were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in a police van and are undergoing treatment.”

Cops have also found kerosene, which was allegedly used to start the fire, at the spot.