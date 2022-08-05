Man who stole jewellery worth Rs 2 crore arrested after 40-km chase

August 5, 2022 1:36:21 am
A 38-year-old man was arrested after a 40-km chase in Punjab’s Amritsar for allegedly stealing jewellery worth more than Rs 2 crore from a showroom in Delhi’s Karol Bagh.
Police said the accused, Vikrant Gaurav, was a jeweller who suffered losses and incurred debts during the Covid lockdown. He was identified based on a tattoo on his arm, said police.
Police said on July 24, a man named Sandeep Garg lodged a complaint regarding theft of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 2.12 crore from his showroom.
DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said: “The accused had carried out the theft by pretending to be a customer. He looked at a lot of jewellery and stole some of the expensive pieces.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Police said CCTV footage of the showroom and the route taken by the accused were examined. The accused had worn a face mask. It was later found that the accused had the word “Rasraj” tattooed on his arm.
Police said the man was identified after verification from 400-500 local shopkeepers and jewellers. Police also carried out a door-to-door search in East Patel Nagar, where the accused had lived four years ago. His old mobile number was found, and police used technical surveillance to locate him in Amritsar.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
DCP Chauhan said: “A team was sent to Amritsar to keep watch on his movements. He was traced, but fled in his car. He was chased for about 40 km before the team apprehended him.”
The DCP said he confessed to the crime and the jewellery was recovered from his possession. Police said he had borrowed money from multiple people after suffering business losses. He had allegedly planned to steal jewellery from Karol Bagh to pay back his debts. An e-FIR was filed under IPC section 379 (theft).
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’Premium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Latest News
Maharashtra surpasses last year’s swine flu tally by 42.6%
Citizens to enjoy rides in first AC double-decker bus from September: BEST
Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits, say contractor; officials say no caste bias
Haryana fire officer under fire for delay in providing RTI information
CWG 2022: Ghosal-Pallikal power into mixed doubles quarterfinals
Expecting one of our trustees to be included in new trust: Harijan Sevak Sangh
Illustrated book on oral health for children released at PGI
Sex racket busted at Pune spa; 5 booked, 4 women rescued
Newborn girl rescued after buried alive in Sabarkantha
Cong discusses first list of candidates for Assembly polls in Ahmedabad meet
PM inaugurates hospital in Dharampur
Kerala Skater’s body handed over to kin after autopsy