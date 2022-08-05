scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Man who stole jewellery worth Rs 2 crore arrested after 40-km chase

Police said the accused, Vikrant Gaurav, was a jeweller who suffered losses and incurred debts during the Covid lockdown. He was identified based on a tattoo on his arm, said police.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 1:36:21 am
Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said: “The accused had carried out the theft by pretending to be a customer. He looked at a lot of jewellery and stole some of the expensive pieces.”

A 38-year-old man was arrested after a 40-km chase in Punjab’s Amritsar for allegedly stealing jewellery worth more than Rs 2 crore from a showroom in Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

Police said the accused, Vikrant Gaurav, was a jeweller who suffered losses and incurred debts during the Covid lockdown. He was identified based on a tattoo on his arm, said police.

Police said on July 24, a man named Sandeep Garg lodged a complaint regarding theft of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 2.12 crore from his showroom.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said: "The accused had carried out the theft by pretending to be a customer. He looked at a lot of jewellery and stole some of the expensive pieces."

Police said CCTV footage of the showroom and the route taken by the accused were examined. The accused had worn a face mask. It was later found that the accused had the word “Rasraj” tattooed on his arm.

Police said the man was identified after verification from 400-500 local shopkeepers and jewellers. Police also carried out a door-to-door search in East Patel Nagar, where the accused had lived four years ago. His old mobile number was found, and police used technical surveillance to locate him in Amritsar.

DCP Chauhan said: “A team was sent to Amritsar to keep watch on his movements. He was traced, but fled in his car. He was chased for about 40 km before the team apprehended him.”

The DCP said he confessed to the crime and the jewellery was recovered from his possession. Police said he had borrowed money from multiple people after suffering business losses. He had allegedly planned to steal jewellery from Karol Bagh to pay back his debts. An e-FIR was filed under IPC section 379 (theft).

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 01:36:21 am

