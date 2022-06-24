Man who stabbed 6 cops booked for attempted murder; kin say mentally unstable

A day after a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing six personnel inside the cyber cell police station in Shahdara, police booked him for attempted murder and for allegedly trying to commit suicide.

Police said during questioning, the accused, Bharat Bhati, revealed he had some grievances but hasn’t shared them.

He told police he went to meet a duty officer to complain about his internet service provider but found someone else sitting with the officer and got upset, police added. “He told us he started making a video… he was saying police don’t help people. However, when head constable Deepak approached him, he got angry and stabbed him. We are not sure what his motive was,” said an officer.

Bhati entered the station at 12.50 pm Wednesday. Police said he was recording a video when a policeman asked him to stop and started questioning him. Bhati allegedly stabbed two policemen on the third floor and four more personnel on the stairs and the ground floor, said police. Later, he allegedly put a knife to his throat and threatened to kill himself, police added, saying that he also hit his head against the wall.

His family claimed he has been “depressed” and “unstable” since his father’s death last month. Police said the accused has been “normal” and there are no medical documents with the family on his mental health.

Police said he has been booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 183 (resistance to the taking of property by the lawful authority of a public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide).