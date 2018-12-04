Man who sold guns to gangsters held in raid

A Delhi Police crime branch team raided an illegal arms manufacturing unit at a house in east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar and arrested an arms supplier, who allegedly sold weapons to slain gangsters in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said Iqbal was picked up from ISBT Anand Vihar and a semi-automatic carbine, a semi-automatic pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from him.

Police said Iqbal learnt to make weapons at his father’s illegal arms manufacturing factory in UP’s Bulandshahr. “He allegedly sold a carbine to Balraj Bhati, a shooter of the Sunder Bhati gang who was killed in an encounter with the UP STF seven months ago. He also sold a carbine and two sophisticated pistols to Dheeraja and Neeraj, killed in an encounter in Meerut seven months ago,” said DCP (Crime Branch) Dr G Ram Gopal Naik.

Police said the accused also allegedly sold a carbine to Fukhran, killed by the UP STF in Muzaffarnagar 10 months ago; and a sophisticated pistol to Shravan Chaudhary, killed in an encounter by the UP STF who also recovered an AK-47 from him.

Iqbal also disclosed the name of a local gangster in south Delhi, who was also arrested. “The accused dropped out of school and worked at an arms shop in Bulandshahr. Later, his father also set up an illegal unit. Iqbal worked with him for a while before moving to Delhi in 2000,” Naik said.

Police said Iqbal was selling semi-automatic carbines for over Rs 1 lakh, semi-automatic pistols for Rs 40,000 and country-made pistols for Rs 5,000.