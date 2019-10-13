Man who sold drugs to CISF commandant still at large: Delhi Police

Days after Pratap Singh, a CISF commandant posted as Director in the Ministry of External Affairs Bureau of Security, was arrested along with his friend for allegedly planting 550 grams of charas inside the car of an IAS officer’s husband, police are conducting raids in Aligarh to trace the man he procured the drug from. According to police, the man has four criminal cases registered against him. Singh is accused of planting the drugs as he had a one-sided affection towards the IAS officer, police said.

“Raids are being conducted in Aligarh to arrest the man Singh procured the drugs from,” DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

On Saturday, Singh and his friend Neeraj Chauhan refused the test identification parade as police produced their star witness — a hawker near a petrol pump at Aurobindo Marg from whose phone Chauhan allegedly had made a call to a DIG-rank officer of the CISF. Chauhan allegedly informed the officer of a “suspicious vehicle” parked outside Electronics Niketan in CGO Complex — that of the IAS officer’s husband. “The hawker said that Chauhan asked him for his phone to make an ‘urgent call’. He said Chauhan had a paper on which he had listed some numbers. He stated that Singh was standing near his car and they both left after Chauhan made the call,” a senior police officer said.

Police said they have recovered the purported piece of paper on which four phone numbers of senior CISF officers were listed. Police said that they have sent the paper to handwriting experts. “We have also found CCTV footage from Pragati Vihar hostel which purportedly shows both accused walking with another man, a keymaker. They then allegedly planted the charas in the IAS officer’s husband’s car,” an officer said.

According to police, hours after the IAS officer’s husband was detained, Singh allegedly called up the woman offering help. “That made her suspicious. Police then asked her to call Singh to Lodhi Colony police station,” the officer said.