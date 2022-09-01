scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Man who shot at schoolgirl in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar arrested

The police said the accused had allegedly tried to kill the girl who was his acquaintance on social media as he was angry that she had stopped talking to him.

A case was registered at the Tigri station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307 (attempt to murder) as well as provisions of the Arms Act. (Representational)

The Delhi Police arrested Wednesday a 19-year-old man for allegedly shooting and injuring a 16-year-old schoolgirl in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area on August 25.

The police said the accused, Amanat Ali, had allegedly tried to kill the girl who was his acquaintance on social media as he was angry that she had stopped talking to him. His associates Bobby (24) and Pawan (19) were arrested earlier.

The police said they received a call about the incident on August 25 afternoon and found that the schoolgirl was shifted to the Batra Hospital with a gunshot to the shoulder and was out of danger. A forensic science lab team found a fired cartridge from the spot.

A case was registered at the Tigri station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307 (attempt to murder) as well as provisions of the Arms Act.

The police said the girl was familiar with Ali. The three accused chased her on a two-wheeler on her way back from school with her relatives and shot her near Sangam Vihar’s B Block. Members of the girl’s family had earlier said that Ali had been loitering near her house.

The police also analysed CCTV footage of the incident and said that technical surveillance of the three revealed that they were going towards Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. They also managed to evade a team there.

After the accused returned to Delhi, the police arrested Bobby and Pawan from Sangam Vihar on August 26. On their instance, two country-made pistols and three cartridges were recovered. The police of the special staff arrested the main accused Amanat Ali from Trilokpuri based on secret information.

Deputy commissioner of police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said: “The accused disclosed that the girl had been in contact with him through social media and she stopped talking to him some time ago. He and his friends Bobby and Pawan then planned to eliminate her while she was returning from school.”

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 01:49:01 pm
