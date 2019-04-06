Man who ran Delhi clinic without licence held as woman dies after surgery

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a woman he was operating upon died during the procedure, police said Friday. According to officials, the accused had no medical licence. As the woman’s condition worsened post-surgery, her husband ran with her body to several local hospitals to save her.

Advertising

The woman died on February 8, following which a complaint was registered and eventually reached the Police Commissioner’s office. The police identified the accused as Neeraj Kumar, who was arrested along with his accomplices Rohit Kumar and Ashok Kumar.

“We found that the accused was running a clinic-cum-operation theatre in Badarpur area right on the main road for over a year. He posed as a doctor and claimed his wife was also a doctor with AIIMS, when she is in fact an anganwadi worker. We have registered a case under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 304 and 34 of the IPC and section 27 of the Delhi Medical Council Act 1997.

Secretary, Medical Council of India, Dr Girish Tyagi informed police that the accused’s qualifications — Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Science — are not recognised as per the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, and that he is not qualified or authorised to practice allopathic system of medicine.

Advertising

“His clinic was also not registered with the Delhi Medical Council,” Tyagi’s statement read.

The woman’s husband Amit Kumar, meanwhile, said: “I trusted him. He said he was an MBBS doctor. I did not think twice when I saw his visiting card. He had so many qualifications. I thought he would save my wife.”

Kumar said his wife Neelam was suffering from a kidney stone and after a series of medical examinations, he was asked to get her operated upon. After finding out that the operation in a private hospital would cost around Rs 2 lakh, he looked for alternatives.

Later, his friend suggested Neeraj’s name. According to police, Neeraj lured Kumar with a visiting card with qualifications that read: “MBBS, MS, MCH (cardiology), General Surgeon and Critical Care, Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon. Formerly at Apollo and Jaypee hospital.” Police said he has never worked at the two hospitals.

The accused took Rs 41,000 from Kumar and operated on his wife inside his own operation theatre. “He asked me to leave the hospital. But I later returned to hear screams from the OT. I could not stop myself and went inside. My wife was unconscious and two men were stitching her stomach. Neeraj’s wife was pounding on her chest,” he alleged.

Neeraj and his wife then offered Kumar a ride to Apollo hospital, and ran from the emergency ward after Neelam was admitted.

“The hospital demanded that I get her previous medical examination reports. Neeraj did not give them. The doctors examined her and found that Neeraj had performed a dangerous operation. I then went to LNJP hospital and GB Pant hospital because of the lack of ventilators… My wife was declared dead at 2:30 am,” the FIR read.