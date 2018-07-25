Man who posed as Lt Col duped relatives first: Police

Amit Sharma was arrested last Friday along with his wife Harjit Kaur and driver Sonu Singh, after being caught trying to enter DRDO Bhawan. Amit Sharma was arrested last Friday along with his wife Harjit Kaur and driver Sonu Singh, after being caught trying to enter DRDO Bhawan.

Investigations into a Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (NSIT) graduate who posed as a Lt Colonel in the Indian Army and tried to enter the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has thrown light on the targets he chose. Almost all of them, police said, were his relatives, or relatives of his wife. Amit Sharma was arrested last Friday along with his wife Harjit Kaur and driver Sonu Singh, after being caught trying to enter DRDO Bhawan. Sharma is accused of posing as a Lt Colonel and duping people by promising them jobs in the Indian Army. Police have received a list of 22 complaints and are waiting for more.

Police also contacted Sharma’s family and found they had disowned him after he duped three men in 2014, with his father, a retired government servant, having to pay the duped men on his son’s behalf. “He finished MTech from NSIT in 2005 but started to cheat people after graduation. When his parents disowned him, Sharma started to dupe distant cousins,” said an investigator.

Among the list of complainants are youths aged between 18-25. “He would get in touch with his uncles and aunts and dupe their children. They knew he was an NSIT graduate and were convinced he was a RAW officer. They all paid hefty sums to get placed in government jobs,” the investigator said.

Police believe that every complainant was duped in the range of Rs 1- 4 lakh by Sharma.

