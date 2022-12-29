Delhi Police arrest man who posed as health ministry official, cheated people by forging Covid vaccine work orders

The Delhi Police have arrested a man who allegedly posed as a senior official of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and cheated more than six people of Rs 15 crore in the name of providing them with work of transporting Covid-19 vaccines to different states.

The police said the accused, Umesh Batra, 49, and his associates have been cheating people for a year on the pretext of Covid-19 vaccine transport work. Batra was arrested on December 21.

The matter came to light after a group of complainants approached the police in April this year alleging they lost crores of rupees. They said they were promised transportation work from an official of the ministry but later found they were cheated.

M I Haider, DCP (Economic Offences Wing), said the complainants also alleged they were called to the health ministry’s office and were made to sit inside a conference room.

“After a preliminary enquiry, the case was registered and the investigation was taken up by EOW. A total of six complainants have come forward so far and the cheated amount comes out to be Rs. 15 crore. In May 2021, the accused approached the complainants and offered them work. To gain the trust of the complainants, they brought the victims to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which is located inside the premises of Nirman Bhavan. We have found that the accused persons impersonated themselves as officers of the Ministry and obtained the signatures of the complainants on forged work orders. In lieu of such forged work orders, they received Rs 15 crore from the complainants,” said Haider.

The investigators analysed the bank details and transactions of all the accounts involved and witnessed huge cash deposits in the accounts owned by the accused.

The police arrested the main accused Harmenn Sabherwal and his associates Govind Tulshyan, Diprana Tiwari, Trilok Singh, and Mrityunjoy Roy in September last year. Singh was employed as a multi-tasking staff at the health ministry while Tiwari was also an MTS, on a contract basis. Roy was on deputation with the Union Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) from SSB and was a reception officer in the health ministry at Nirman Bhawan.

“Batra, who has now been arrested, used to pose as a senior officer and sit in the conference room. He earlier worked at a construction company but lost his job during the lockdown and decided to be a part of the gang. His associates are still absconding. Several raids were conducted. Last week, Batra surrendered before the court and was arrested. His test identification parade was fixed for this week but he refused to participate” added the DCP.