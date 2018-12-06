Man who ‘mowed down’ fruit vendors is a luxury car dealer

When 55 police officers were going through a list of more than 4,000 Mercedes owners to track down the one that allegedly mowed down two fruit vendors in Dwarka’s Sector 7, little did they know that it was an old car registered in the name of the driver’s mother.

The accused, Nakul (28), who was arrested on Tuesday, was traced after a policeman went looking for a damaged Mercedes and reached a house with a Fortuner, Range Rover and an Innova. “The house belonged to Nakul… his mother said he left with a Mercedes. We found that the accused was a luxury car dealer. He would purchase a luxury car, drive it for six months and then sell it,” said a police officer.

Police said the accused wore many hats: he is the owner of two restaurants in Gurgaon’s Cyber City and Sector 17, has a garments export business in Dwarka Sector 24, and is involved in the sale and purchase of high-end luxury cars.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, when the vendors were heading home. While Inder died on the spot, Sarvesh died on Wednesday. “The accused was accompanied by his friends. After allegedly hitting the two vendors, he dropped his friends at Ramphal Chowk and fled with the damaged vehicle before abandoning it,” said DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

Following the hit-and-run, Dwarka district police constituted a nine-member team, headed by SHO (Dwarka South) Ram Niwas and guided by ACP Rajender Singh. A list of 4,675 Mercedes cars was procured from the transport authority and 55 police officers were sent to inspect the vehicles, police said.

Police also checked nine service stations and 40 repair shops in Dwarka, southwest district and Gurgaon.

Nakul was produced before a local court and granted bail, police said, adding that an FSL team is conducting a forensic examination of the vehicle.