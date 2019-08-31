Man who molested woman in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk gets year in jail

Noting that it was important to assure women of their safety in the city, a Delhi court upheld a one-year sentence handed to a man accused of molesting a businesswoman from North East India. “People tend to take advantage of women in busy market places because they believe they can escape because of the crowd and because a victim may not, out of shame and fear of harassment, report the crime,” it observed.

Advertising

The accused, Pradeep Kumar, had molested the woman while she was travelling in a rickshaw with her business partner in Chandni Chowk on October 28, 2014.

The man was accosted by her business partner and handed over to police. He was convicted by a Delhi court under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and directed to undergo a sentence of one year, following which he filed an appeal before Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ashish Aggarwal.

The ASJ wanted to enhance the sentence of the appellant, but as there was no appeal against the sentence awarded to the appellant filed by state, the court did not take recourse to that.

Advertising

“Here, the victim is a person from a North Eastern state of India who was travelling for business. It is important to assure such women of their safety in the city,” the court said.

The counsel for the appellant argued before court that the woman did not raise an alarm and did not object to the incident, which shows that his client was wrongly implicated in the case.

Rejecting the argument, the court held “a person who is travelling nonchalantly would obviously be startled and shocked on such an incident taking place”.

The court also referred to the woman’s cross-examination, in which she stated that she “froze” and was in shock. “The mere fact that she would not raise an alarm does not inure any benefit to the appellant,” the court said.

In fact, the complainant also did not wish to depose before the court, but she later overcame her inhibitions, court records stated. Records also showed she did not wish to get embroiled in any controversy or come to court.

“She clearly found no pleasure in making the accusation. She harboured the impression that reporting the crime would cause her harassment and she had no inclination to travel to court and to depose. This is evident from her repeated pleas that she should not be made to come to court. Yet, the complainant overcame her inhibition to report the crime. There is nothing to suggest that she had any oblique motive in mind in making the imputations,” the ASJ said in his judgment.