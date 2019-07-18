Man who made extortion bid from inside jail wanted bail money for his wife: Police

Having failed to arrange money for procuring anticipatory bail for his wife in connection with a murder case, the accused in the 2015 shooting of an undertrial at Karkardooma Court made extortion calls from inside Tihar Jail to a Gujarat-based businessman, demanding Rs 25 lakh, police investigation has revealed. DCP (North East) Atul Thakur said, “We have arrested Mohammed Azeem Ahmed after taking him on production remand. He said that he made the extortion calls on July 3 to arrange money for anticipatory bail of his wife, who is wanted in a murder case from January this year.”

Ahmed, the alleged mastermind of the Karkardooma Court shooting case, in which a policeman died and three persons were injured, has been in Tihar Jail since 2016.

“On July 3, to threaten a businessman who runs a garment shop in Gandhi Nagar, two associates of Ahmed allegedly fired outside his home in Welcome area and left a letter along with two live cartridges,” a senior officer said. “The duo dropped a letter along with two bullets, saying they are dropping two ‘toffees’ this time, but the next time they will make the businessman have the two toffees,” he said.

Police have arrested the two men and filed an application before a Delhi court to seek production remand of Azeem. Police said Azeem’s wife is wanted for the murder of a man with whom she had a rivalry. “Her brothers allegedly killed him on January 12 when he was offering prayers at his daughter’s grave. While the woman’s brothers were arrested, she remains absconding,” an officer said.