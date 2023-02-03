Man who ‘left Delhi’s Leela hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill’ gets bail

A Delhi court Thursday granted bail to a 41-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly posing as an employee of the royal family of Abu Dhabi and cheating the Leela Palace Hotel, noting that he has already settled the outstanding dues.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala said the accused, Mahamed Sharif, who had stayed in the Leela Palace for about four months, was not required for further custody.

The judge noted the statement of the hotel’s manager, who stated that the accused has settled all outstanding dues and in view of payment, the hotel did not have any objection if bail was granted to him.

“As confirmed by the complainant, the applicant/accused has already settled the outstanding dues. No custodial interrogation is stated to be required by the investigating agency. The applicant/accused has been in judicial custody since January 19, 2023, and he is not required for any investigation purposes,” the judge said.

The court said that no useful purpose was going to be served by keeping the accused further in judicial custody. “Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, accused Mahamed Sharif is admitted to bail on furnishing bail bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount,” he said.

The court also imposed various conditions on the accused, including that he shall not tamper with evidence or otherwise indulge in any act or omission that is unlawful or that would prejudice the proceedings in the pending matter. The court also directed him not to leave the country without its prior permission.

Sharif allegedly posed as an employee of Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the royal family of Abu Dhabi, and left without paying the bill. He also allegedly stole silverware and other items from the hotel room, police said, adding that he owed Rs 23 lakh to the hotel.

The accused was apprehended on January 19 from Puttur, Karnataka, and four days transit remand was taken from the court concerned there.