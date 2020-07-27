Man who killed Traffic ACP in hit-and-run absconding

The man accused of running over a 58-year-old Assistant Commissioner of Police, who was managing traffic near Rajokri flyover on Saturday night, is still absconding. (Representational Image) The man accused of running over a 58-year-old Assistant Commissioner of Police, who was managing traffic near Rajokri flyover on Saturday night, is still absconding. (Representational Image)

The man accused of running over a 58-year-old Assistant Commissioner of Police, who was managing traffic near Rajokri flyover on Saturday night, is still absconding.

The policeman, ACP Sanket Kaushik, was posted with the Delhi Traffic Police. Police said he was hit by a mini-truck, with the driver stopping for a moment and looking back before fleeing. The injured ACP was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre but was declared dead on arrival.

DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya confirmed the incident: “We haven’t caught the accused driver yet. Multiple teams of Delhi Police are working on this case.”

According to the FIR, registered on a complaint by Kaushik’s driver, assistant sub-inspector Munni Lal, the incident took place around 8 pm on Saturday.

Police said Kaushik was accompanied by his operator and driver. Kaushik got out of the vehicle after he saw the traffic snarl near the flyover and went to clear it. Following him, his operator and driver also stepped out of the vehicle.

In the FIR, Lal said: “We parked the car near Umrao hotel and ACP sir walked towards the service lane. He was walking on the right side of the road, near the Gurgaon border. A mini-truck was speeding and driving rashly. ACP sir was mowed down and dragged till a movable divider. The driver crashed into the divider. I shouted at the driver and told him to stop. He stopped for a moment and looked back, but he was wearing a mask. From the service lane, he sped onto the highway and fled towards Delhi. There was a lot of mud on the license plate of the truck and I couldn’t note down the number.”

According to police, the operator and driver were busy clearing traffic when the truck hit the ACP.

A case has been registered at Vasant Kunj police station under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (death by negligence).

On Sunday, a post-mortem was conducted and the ACP’s body was returned to his family, who carried out the last rites. Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava paid tribute to Kaushik at the Traffic HQ in Todapur on Sunday afternoon.

ACP Kaushik is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. He joined Delhi Police as a sub-inspector in 1989 and was posted in Southwest district. Police said he was promoted to the rank of inspector in 2006. During this time, he worked in the Central district, Security and Traffic units of Delhi Police.

In 2017, he was promoted to the ACP rank, and two years later, he was transferred to the Traffic department.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd