Man who jumped to death in Delhi was kept in jail without FIR, kin say

A day after a 45-year-old man jumped to death from Kamla Market police station, his family has alleged he was taken into custody and kept inside the jail for more than 24 hours without an FIR. A head constable (HC) has been suspended and an enquiry initiated against him and the SHO of the police station, officers said.

Anand Verma was picked up by HC Ajeet Singh for allegedly cheating the latter of Rs 14 lakh after promising him a job. Verma’s family said he was picked up on Saturday and died at the police station on Sunday. No FIR or complaint was registered against him and yet he was questioned for hours, they claimed.

While police stated that the man committed suicide after he was released, his family said he had no intention to end his life and was “pushed” by the policeman. On Monday, Verma’s family also said he was thrashed by police.

HC Singh was the informal complainant as well as the investigating officer in the case.

A senior police officer Monday confirmed the illegal detention. He said, “We found that Singh had lodged an informal complaint against Verma for cheating him on the pretext of getting a job. There was no case registered and Verma was brought to the police station. However, he was released after questioning the next day. He went upstairs and jumped. Nobody was chasing him. We have suspended Singh for dereliction of duty. He had not informed his seniors and interrogated a man for hours. A departmental enquiry has also been initiated and the SHO will be questioned for his role since he didn’t know about Verma.”

Verma worked as a broker and a housekeeping supervisor at a hospital. He is survived by his parents, wife and two children.

His son Abhishek (18) said, “We last saw papa on Saturday night. He was going for some work when police picked him up without a notice. For an entire day, we kept questioning the police in hope of getting some information but nobody told us anything.”

Advertisement

DCP Sanjay Sain had earlier said the incident took place around 3.20 am on Sunday and Verma was taken to Lok Nayak, where he died at 4.15 pm the same day.

Sain said Verma had assured HC Singh that he would repay the money and was let go.

“He wasn’t beaten up or tortured. In any case, we have suspended the head constable. Also, a departmental enquiry is being conducted. If his or SHO’s role is found, action will be taken. We have sent all CCTV footage to the magistrate. As per our information, he was seen on the top floor and jumped to the balcony side. Police personnel tried consoling him but he jumped,” added Sain.