Man who jumped from PCR van dies of injuries, protests in Noida

A 35-year-old man, who was injured after he allegedly jumped out of a moving PCR van Thursday, died at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) Friday morning. Family members of the victim, Vinod Kumar, and residents of his village blocked roads in Noida Phase III to protest the incident.

The two constables who were escorting Kumar in the police van have been suspended.

Police had detained Kumar and his neighbour Sunil Sharma after the duo allegedly got into a scuffle Thursday night.

According to police, the incident took place when Vinod and Sunil, both residents of Mamura village in Noida Phase III, were being taken to the district hospital for medical examination.

“At 11 pm Thursday, we received a PCR call about a scuffle between two men. The police detained both of them — Vinod Kumar and Sunil Sharma — and they were brought to the police station. Both of them were being taken to the district hospital when Vinod jumped off the moving PCR van,” said a senior police officer.

“Vinod was rushed to the district hospital and then taken to GTB Hospital. He succumbed to injuries Friday morning. A post-mortem will be conducted Saturday,” said the officer.

However, Kumar’s family members alleged that the two police constables who were escorting him and Sunil were involved in his death.

An FIR under sections pertaining to murder under the Indian Penal Code was registered after a complaint by Kumar’s wife. Meanwhile, his family members and residents of Mamura village blocked roads in the area and clashed with police.

“Kumar’s wife has filed a police complaint, alleging the involvement of the two constables who were in the PCR van when he jumped off. She has expressed suspicion about the constables, the driver and Sunil Sharma. To ensure that the investigation is not affected, the constables have been suspended,” said the officer.

