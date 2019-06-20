Man who flashed woman at a metro station in Gurgaon held

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly flashing a woman at a Metro station in Gurgaon.

According to police, the accused was allegedly watching obscene content on his phone while committing the act.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh, a resident of Sector 57 in Gurgaon, said police. He hails from Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh, said police.

“Dinesh has been working as an office boy in an organisation in Gurgaon for the last six months. He worked as a driver before this,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

The 29-year-old woman had Friday alleged that the man allegedly masturbated on her when she was walking out of Huda City Centre Metro station. “I was climbing down the escalators when I felt something on my back. When I turned, a man was…masturbating on me,” she had alleged on Twitter.