Man who fired in front of cop in Delhi held from UP’s Shamli district

Shahrukh Pathan (23). Shahrukh Pathan (23).

Shahrukh Pathan (23), who fired multiple bullets last week at Northeast Delhi’s Maujpur while standing in front of a policeman, was arrested by Delhi Police from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district Tuesday. Pathan was produced before a court and remanded to four-day police custody.

Additional CP (Crime Branch) A K Singla said Pathan had fled to Punjab initially after his video was widely circulated on social media and shown on news channels.

“He was hiding at a friend’s house in Shamli. Based on information received and extensive discreet inquiries conducted in different parts of Delhi and UP, police zeroed in on the area around Shamli and Kairana. On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police received information that Pathan would be coming to the Shamli bus stand between 10 am and noon to meet someone. A trap was laid and he was arrested,” Singla said.

“Pathan was planning to escape from Shamli, but he was nabbed and later brought to Delhi. We are trying to recover the pistol used by him during the violence. He was fond of buying pistols. He had procured a 7.65 mm pistol and ammunition about two years ago from one of his (factory) labourers. The good quality semi-automatic pistol (that Pathan used during the violence) was bought from Munger in Bihar,” he added.

Singla said Pathan had gone to the site alone and had five bullets, of which two fell down; he fired the remaining three.

“During questioning, Pathan told police that he opened fire in a fit of rage as stone-pelting was going on. We are also trying to trace his family members,

who are absconding. A college dropout, Pathan was interested in bodybuilding and modelling. He used to make TikTok videos. He owns a shop and a socks manufacturing factory in Ghonda,” he said.

“After the incident, he was initially roaming in Delhi. He left after his video went viral. He first went to Punjab. Then he hid in Bareilly before moving to a friend’s place in Shamli,” Singla said.

Police said so far they haven’t found any previous criminal record. They said his father was involved in a narcotics case, and they are trying to ascertain if he is associated with any gang.

The vehicle used by Pathan to flee Delhi has not been recovered yet, said Additional CP Singla.

