Man who fired at ACP home was making TikTok video: Noida police

The accused, Puneet Shishodia, after his arrest. The accused, Puneet Shishodia, after his arrest.

A 32-year-old man was Saturday arrested for a firing incident in Noida’s Sector 134, wherein the window panes of a senior Delhi Police officer’s flat were broken and the bullets hit the home’s ceiling. The accused, Puneet Shishodia, allegedly fired in air from his licensed revolver for making a TikTok video Friday evening, police said. A complaint had been filed by the parents of Vivek Vihar ACP Mayank Bansal, who live on the 17th floor of Jaypee Kosmos. The parents were not home at the time.

“We had received information that multiple rounds of firing were heard outside Jaypee Kosmos Friday evening. While there was no serious damage, but if a person was present it could have caused fatal injuries. Once the accused was identified after due investigation, it was found that he was fond of making TikTok videos and would pose with guns. This was his attempt to bring the virtual world to the real world,” said Akhilesh Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

According to police, locals had initially alleged that a man in a black Scorpio would wander around the society playing songs from the film ‘Tere Naam’ loudly. They had alleged that the car would be seen taking multiple rounds outside the colony at a high speed but no one had been able to identify Puneet, the vehicle’s owner. The accused is a resident of the same society and lives on the 15th floor of a different tower.

Puneet completed his education from DPS in New Delhi and went on to do BBA from IMS Ghaziabad. He also completed a PG course from APJ in Noida and claims to be working as managing director with a real estate group, police said. The accused’s father is a retired auto engineer and runs a motorcycle showroom in Dadri.

The accused developed an interest in TikTok a few years ago and was known for making videos in which he would pose with guns — both fake and real. In order to make the latest video look authentic, he allegedly opened fire from his car in the air and the bullets hit the Delhi Police officer’s flat.

Police said they have recovered a .302 bore registered firearm along with 106 live ammunition rounds and an iPhone, allegedly used to make the videos. The police team investigating the incident has been awarded Rs 50,000 for making a quick arrest.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.