Man who escaped Tihar among 7 held for farmhouse robbery

Seven men have been arrested for breaking into a farmhouse owned by a senior citizen in Sainik Farms and stealing cash and jewellery worth around Rs 15 lakh. JCP (southern range) Devesh Srivastava confirmed the arrests.

Police identified one of the accused with the help of CCTV footage and arrested him from his hideout on Tuesday night. He disclosed the names of the other associates and they were nabbed. “The main kingpin is Javed alias Rinku. He escaped from Tihar in 2015. Several cases of theft have been registered against him. A drug addict, he took to crime when he was 15. He was apprehended and sent to a correctional home. Once he got out, he started committing crimes again and formed a gang,” a senior officer said.

The incident took place on Saturday night. Four of the men allegedly broke into the house and held the owner’s wife and two domestic helps hostage. “One of the helps escaped and rushed to Neb Sarai police station. Two policemen accompanied him, but turned back after reaching the house, saying that they had forgotten their weapons and would return with more men,” an officer said.

The JCP said they have suspended three policemen, including the duty officer of the station.