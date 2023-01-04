Man who dodged cops for 18 years held for ‘murder’

On the run for nearly two decades, a man wanted for allegedly killing the security guard of an ATM kiosk in Noida was arrested from Bihar’s Patna, police said on Tuesday.

Absconding since 2004, Mukesh Singh had built a career and a new life, before a slow but steady investigation caught up with him.

Mukesh, in his 20s at the time, was working as a guard in a private company. Early on March 29, he attempted to break into a bank ATM, when Budh Sen, a guard at a nearby company, saw him. Mukesh fled after fatally striking him on the head, and a case for murder and robbery was filed at Sector 20 police station.

ADCP (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said, “The accused is originally from Bihar’s Nalanda. Sector 20 police team arrested him after receiving information that he was in Patna.”

According to ACP (Noida-1) Rajneesh Verma, Mukesh had been the target of an investigation since the murder, although he was never tracked down till now. He said, “Initially, he was hiding in Pune for two or three years. Then he went back to his native place. In 2007 or 2008, he moved to Patna, where he got a job with Patna Jal Nigam on an ad-hoc basis, which was later regularised. He got married during this time and has two children.”

Recently, police began collecting whatever details they could find about Mukesh, visiting his native village. When they narrowed down his location, the police team worked in Patna for a week to confirm his identity.

Sub-inspector Mukul Yadav, chowki-in charge at Jalvayu Vihar, said one of the breakthroughs was when the team figured out the accused’s current job. He said, “We were investigating at his native village, where someone told us that he had got a job in Patna Jal Nigam in Patna. He was working there as a pump operator.”