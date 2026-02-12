Man who died after falling in open manhole in Rohini came to Delhi as teenager, sole breadwinner for family in Bihar

Police, meanwhile, have added sections 285 (danger in public way) and 106 (death by negligence) of BNS against unknown people in the FIR. The DDA did not respond to queries on the matter. (representational image)

The last time Jai Kishore Rai saw his cousin Birju Kumar Rai (32) was about a year ago, at their village in Bihar’s Samastipur district. Around 3.30 pm on Wednesday, Jai saw Birju again, as his body was taken out from the mortuary of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, two days after he fell to his death in an open manhole on a vacant Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plot in Rohini’s Begumpur.

“Birju came to Delhi to work when he was 15-16 (years old). I work as a painter in Najafgarh, and he used to work on a plot in Begumpur. But we did not get to meet a lot,” said Jai.

He added that Birju’s wife and his three children – boys aged 6 and 4 years and a 2-year-old girl — all live in Bihar. The four, along with Birju’s 75-year-old mother, all depend on Birju’s income, he said.