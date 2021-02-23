Man who climbed Red Fort Tomb held

Police said they have booked the accused under sections of rioting, destruction of public property and attempt to murder.

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly climbed one of the tombs of the Red Fort during the violence on Republic Day.

Police said the accused, Swaroop Nagar resident Jaspreet Singh, was arrested after they questioned another protester, Maninder Singh, who was identified with the help of CCTV footage recovered after the violence.

Maninder, who was arrested five days ago by the Delhi Police Special Cell, was seen swinging two swords at Red Fort at the time of the violence. “Maninder told us about one of his associates named Jaspreet who was also present at Red Fort and later climbed one of the arcades (shop like structure) located on the rampart,” said a senior police officer.

Police also shared photos of Jaspreet standing on one of the tombs. “When we checked the footage and other visuals, we found he is the person who’s standing behind Maninder. In one of the photos, he is also seen making offensive gestures while holding a steel pole installed at Red Fort,” said the officer.

On February 20, police released photos of 20 people who were allegedly involved in the violence during the tractor rally.

Over 130 protesters have been arrested in connection with the violence during the tractor rally.

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu was arrested on February 9 by the Delhi Police Special Cell for allegedly instigating the crowd during the rally.