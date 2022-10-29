Parking brawl: Ghaziabad police arrest man who bludgeoned to death son of retired Delhi police officer using bricks

Days after a 35-year-old farmer was allegedly bludgeoned to death with bricks at a dhaba in Ghaziabad, police Thursday arrested a man and identified two others in connection with the incident.

On Tuesday evening, Arun Singh, son of a retired Delhi policeman, who was also a bodybuilder and wrestler, had stopped with two friends to eat at the dhaba. Later that evening, he was declared dead on arrival at Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, having been beaten to death. Police confirmed that the incident had started over a parking dispute which escalated into a brawl.

Police identified the accused as Chiranjeev Sharma, who is involved in two cases of attempted murder and violation of the Arms Act in 2016. He resides only a few kilometres from Javli, where Arun lived. Sharma used to run a gym and had been working at a sweet shop in Noida after the gym closed some time ago, said police.

According to police, Sharma was arrested near Karan Gate intersection around 9.30 pm but tried to escape while he was being taken to Banhera Khurd jungle to identify the vehicle used on the day of the crime.

SP City-2 Gyanendra Kumar Singh said: “The accused said he hid the vehicle in Banhera Khurd jungle. When he was taken there to find the vehicle, he snatched a sub-inspector’s service pistol and attempted to run away. When police tried to surround and catch him, he fired at them. Police fired back and he was struck by a bullet in the right leg and captured.”

Police recovered the car and sent Sharma to a government hospital for treatment. A search is on to nab two of his accomplices who he named during questioning.

Police said two of Arun’s friends who were with him were also taken into custody for questioning, as the family alleged in the FIR that they had fled the spot and did not bother to take him to a hospital or inform police.