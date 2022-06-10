Man who attacked mother, 2 daughters held

A 24-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged three and six, were attacked and found unconscious at their house in Rohini. The six-year-old child succumbed to her injuries at a hospital on Wednesday while her sister and mother are undergoing treatment. Police arrested their relative, Neeraj, from Punjab on Thursday night in connection with the crime.

Police said they were informed by the woman’s family early on Wednesday about the incident. The caller, Nanu, said his sister Sheetal (24) and nieces were beaten up at home, and that he admitted them to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said, “An FIR was initially filed under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder). The girl died at night, and we added sections of murder. The call was made around 12-1 am Wednesday. We suspect the victims were attacked in the evening.”