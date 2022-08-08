scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Man who abused Noida woman still on the run, his henchmen turn up at her society

The chaos came a day after BJP MP from Gautam Budh Nagar, Dr Mahesh Sharma, met residents along with Manoj Gupta, district president of the BJP in Noida, and Sharda Chaturvedi, the party's Mahila Morcha Adhyaksh, and assured them of strict action against Tyagi.

Written by Arnav Chandrasekhar | New Delhi |
August 8, 2022 2:10:13 am
Police at the society after the men barged in. (Express Photo)

A group of men, allegedly supporting Shrikant Tyagi, who was booked by Noida Police on Friday after he was caught on video pushing and abusing a woman during an argument, barged into the Grand Omaxe residential society in Noida’s Sector 93B late Sunday evening.

Tyagi continues to remain on the run.

The chaos came a day after BJP MP from Gautam Budh Nagar, Dr Mahesh Sharma, met residents along with Manoj Gupta, district president of the BJP in Noida, and Sharda Chaturvedi, the party’s Mahila Morcha Adhyaksh, and assured them of strict action against Tyagi. The BJP has been countering reports that Tyagi is a leader with the party, and Sharma reiterated this on Saturday.



On Sunday night, the MP was back at the society, along with area MLA Pankaj Singh. In a video from Sunday evening, surrounded by people, Sharma can be heard speaking on the phone, where he says that police reached the society after he made calls to the senior police officials. “We are here and are ashamed to say that we are in the government (humein sharmindagi mehsoos ho rahi hai kehte hue ki hamaari sarkaar hai)… Find out how 15 men entered the society… There can be nothing more shameful than this,” he is heard saying.

According to residents, several men entered the housing society around 8 pm after giving a wrong address. “Around 8 pm, several goons entered after giving a wrong address to security officials at the main gate. They then started asking people for the address of the woman who Tyagi had abused. Residents alerted the RWA and members of the security team. Police were called. Meanwhile, several residents surrounded the goons and started questioning them. They said they were here to support Tyagi,” said Manish Gupta, a RWA Board member.

The woman had on Saturday told The Indian Express that the incident had been harrowing for her and her family. Speaking to BJP leaders, she had also pressed for his arrest.

Noida Commissioner of Police Alok Singh and MLA Pankaj Singh were among those who met her on Sunday night.

“I have asked the Joint CP to delist the company providing security to the society. There were lapses in providing security. Outside the society, security arrangements are being tightened. We are increasing number of police personnel posted in the area… We have also provided security to the woman and her family. We are taking action against Shrikant Tyagi under the Gangster Act,” Police Commissioner Alok Singh told reporters. Earlier, police had issued a statement saying they had detained 5-6 men for questioning. FIRs are being filed against them, police officials said.

More from Delhi

“We will take action if someone has entered the premises by misrepresenting themselves. Police are looking into it and action may be taken against the residential complex security agency as well. We are strengthening the security arrangement, it will be strengthened further. Action will be taken if any lapses have taken place,” Pankaj Singh said.

