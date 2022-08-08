Man who abused Noida woman still at large, ‘his aides’ turn up at her society

August 8, 2022 3:35:28 am
A group of men, allegedly supporting Shrikant Tyagi, who was booked by Noida Police on Friday after he was caught on video pushing and abusing a woman during an argument, barged into the Grand Omaxe residential society in Noida’s Sector 93B late Sunday evening. Tyagi continues to remain on the run.
The chaos came a day after local BJP MP Mahesh Sharma, met residents and assured them of strict action against Tyagi. The BJP has been countering reports that Tyagi is a leader with the party.
In a video from Sunday evening, surrounded by people, Sharma can be heard speaking on the phone, where he says that police reached the society after he made calls to the senior officials.
According to residents, several men entered the housing society around 8 pm after claiming that they were there to meet one of the residents, and giving a wrong address. “They then started asking people for the address of the woman who Tyagi had abused. Residents alerted the RWA and members of the security team. Police were called. Meanwhile, several residents surrounded the goons and started questioning them. They said they were here to support Tyagi and speak to the woman,” said Manish Gupta, a RWA Board member.
The woman said the incident had been harrowing for her and her family. Noida Commissioner of Police Alok Singh said: “We have provided security to the family and are taking action against Tyagi under the Gangster Act.”
