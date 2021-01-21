Man wearing PPE kit robs jewellery store

A jewellery showroom operating in Southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji was burgled by a man who wore a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit to the heist. The man barged into the store from the roof after jumping from an adjoining building with the help of a rope. Police saw CCTV footage of the incident and discovered that he arrived at 9.40 pm and fled at 3.50 am with jewellery worth around Rs 6 crore.

DCP (southeast) RP Meena said they came to know about the incident at 11 am on Wednesday after the manager of the showroom informed SHO (Kalkaji). “The burglary took place in the showroom of Anjali Jewellers. One person can be seen in the CCTV but the total members involved are not clear. The amount has not been disclosed by the owner so far.”

The showroom is located in Block H. On Wednesday, officers visited the crime scene and recorded statements of all employees, including security guards. “The district crime forensic team was also called to lift fingerprints. Several teams have been formed and they are looking at dump data. One of the teams found the CCTV footage which shows that the accused was wearing a PPE kit and carrying two bags,” an officer said.

Police said the man first entered a vacant flat nearby after breaking the lock and went on terrace from where he crossed the roof of three buildings. “There is a gap between two buildings so he used rope and gas cutters to cut through tin sheds,” the officer said.