Man wanted in Red Fort violence arrested from Punjab

The Delhi Police Wednesday arrested a man wanted in connection with the violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said Iqbal Singh, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was nabbed from Hoshiarpur in Punjab on Tuesday night by the northern range of Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Ludhiana police sources said that Iqbal Singh worked as raagi (katha vachak) for over 20 years and would conduct religious prayers.

In the videos from January 26 violence, Iqbal Singh was purportedly seen issuing threats to cops who were on duty at the Red Fort and saying that he would open fire at them with their own weapons. He was also purportedly heard saying that if the gates of the Red Fort are not opened peacefully, then weapons would be used and there would be widespread bloodshed. Iqbal further went on to say in the video, which was streamed live on Facebook during the violence on January 26, that the national flag down should be brought down peacefully or else weapons would be used and there would be ‘khoon khraaba‘ (blood shed).