Man wanted in 53 cases of thefts from showrooms arrested

A 34-year-old man, who is allegedly involved in more than 53 criminal cases, has been arrested by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch for allegedly looting cars, garments and other items from branded showrooms across Delhi with his gang. Police said the gang has targeted multiple showrooms in Dwarka, Central and West Delhi in the last eight months. All 53 cases against them are of burglary, theft and robbery in stores, said police.

The accused, Deepak Babbar, a resident of Rohini was arrested with an alleged stolen Honda City car, 9 two-wheelers and branded clothes worth Rs 5 lakhs, said police. As per police, Babbar and his gang allegedly broke into a showroom in Patel Nagar on the night of February 21 and decamped with 150 items of clothing and Lenovo tablets.

A senior officer said, “Multiple CCTV footages were collected and analysed. A suspect was then identified as Babbar who is a history-sheeter. Several teams were sent to nab him. He was traced and held from Central Delhi.”

Babbar was caught in the car along with tools used for breaking-in houses, said police.

“He confessed that he and his gang committed similar burglaries in Patel Nagar, Karol Bagh, Dwarka and West Delhi in the last 8-10 months. They would distribute all stolen items and later sell few of them to their associates outside Delhi to evade suspicion,” added the officer

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), said a Honda City car, four phones, three expensive watches and two iron rods and handles were seized from his possession. Police also recovered over 150 items of clothing.

“The gang used to target branded showrooms and use stolen goods for themselves and their associates. To evade police, Babbar would change his address almost regularly. He wouldn’t stay in an area for long” said the senior officer.