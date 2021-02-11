Man wanted for Red Fort violence arrested

Delhi Police has arrested a man from Punjab in connection with the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day. Police said that on January 26, the accused, identified as Iqbal Singh, did a Facebook Live session in which he allegedly instigated protesters.

Police said Iqbal, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was nabbed from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur on Tuesday night by the northern range of Delhi Police Special Cell.

Sources said Iqbal was working as a “katha vachak” at a gurdwara in Hoshiarpur and was not a regular at the protest. “He came to Singhu border on January 24 and went to Red Fort along with other protesters after breaking the barricades. From Red Fort, he started doing (Facebook) Live and was instigating protesters. After the vandalism, he stayed in Chandni Chowk and went to Ludhiana. Days after a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on his arrest, he went underground and started changing his hideout,” police sources said.