Gurgaon: Man wanted for murder killed in police encounter

A 23-year-old man, who was wanted in several cases, including murder, was killed in an encounter with police late on Monday night. Hailing from Gurgaon’s Kankrola village, the accused, Rohit alias Lambu, had rewards of Rs 25,000 each announced for his arrest by Gurgaon and Faridabad Police. Police said they received a tip-off on Monday night, claiming that Rohit was in Gurgaon district with an accomplice and was preparing to commit a crime.

“A team was prepared and around 2.30 am, a barricade was set up on the Tauru-Naurangpur road. Around 2.55 am, police personnel posted there spotted a car coming from the direction of Tauru, and signalled the driver to stop the vehicle,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.

However, the driver instead increased the speed of the car, and broke through the barricade, with one of the men in the vehicle also opening fire on the police team as they passed. “They tried to flee in the vehicle, but in the confusion, hit their vehicle against a big rock by the side of the road. Both men got out of the vehicle and started running in different directions. One of them fired at the police personnel chasing him as he fled,” said Boken.

“The men fired continuously at the police team. To defend themselves, the officers fired back. Both men sustained gunshot injuries in their legs and were rushed to a hospital. However, Rohit succumbed to his injuries,” he added.

The second accused, Satendra Pathak (30) alias Gudda, hails from Madhya Pradesh, said police. “It emerged that both men are sharpshooters. Rohit had several cases, including of murder, attempt to murder, and loot, registered against him. Both Gurgaon and Faridabad Police had also declared rewards of Rs 25,000 each for his arrest. The deceased’s post-mortem will be conducted. Further investigations are on,”

