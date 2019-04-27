Man wanted by two states among six arrested in Gurgaon

Six members of the Kaushal gang, involved in dozens of cases of murder, loot, dacoity and attempt to murder across Haryana, UP and Delhi, were arrested by Gurgaon Police Thursday and taken into police custody for further questioning. Police said Ranbir Saini (35), a ‘most wanted’ criminal for whose arrest Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh and Haryana Police a reward of Rs 5 lakh, is among those arrested.

Police said that apart from Saini, the arrested accused have been identified as Ashu (26), Sushil (30), Satish (27), Sumit (23) and Gaurav (19).

“Saini, Ashu, Sumit, and Gaurav were apprehended from Dehradun. The other two accused were arrested from IMT Manesar on Thursday. Saini was arrested in 2004 for a murder case in Jhajjar and sentenced to life imprisonment. He was released on parole in 2009 and managed to escape after that,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Police records reveal that since he escaped, Saini has been involved in six cases — five in Gurgaon and one in UP — including three of murder, one of kidnapping, and one of dacoity. Apart from the reward for Saini’s arrest, Delhi Police had also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest of Ashu, who has 10 cases against him in Gurgaon, including two for murder and two for attempt to murder. Police said he was involved with gangster Amit Dagar, whose gang was closely associated with the Kaushal gang.

Another accused, Sushil, was also associated with the Amit Dagar gang, meeting its leader in 2005. He became involved in crimes with Dagar in 2008 and has four cases registered against him, including one of attempt to murder, in Gurgaon and Rewari.

“All the accused were produced in court and taken into police remand for further questioning. We are attempting to identify their accomplices and determine their whereabouts, and to ascertain other cases in which these men have been involved,” he said.

Satish, the fourth accused, also has nine cases registered against him in Gurgaon and Faridabad. Police said he came to Gurgaon from UP in 2013 and started working as an autorickshaw driver, following which he was hired by a private travel company as a taxi driver. During that time, however, he and some accomplices abducted the owner of the travel company. They were arrested for the crime.

“The other two, Gaurav and Sumit, entered the world of crime to avenge the death of Gaurav’s father, who was killed by two residents of his village in December 2015. While Sumit has two cases of murder and attempt to murder against him in Gurgaon, Gaurav has one case of attempt to murder against him in Rewari,” said PRO Boken.

