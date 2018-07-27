Man ‘uploads’ photos of airhostess on porn sites, held

Indian-American charged with defrauding US postal service of million Indian-American charged with defrauding US postal service of million

Police Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old junior engineer, posted with the Military Engineering Services (MES), for allegedly uploading photos of an airhostess on porn sites. “We have arrested the accused, Rajesh Kumar Suman, and registered an FIR under IPC sections 354 (molestation), 506 (threatening) and 67 of the IT Act at Welcome police station,” said a senior police officer.

In her complaint, the woman told police that she met the accused a few months ago on a matrimonial site. “They exchanged numbers and started talking. He came to meet her in Delhi, and his parents approached her family too,” said the officer.

The woman alleged that the accused had clicked some objectionable photos of her, without her knowledge. “Their families finalised the wedding… but four days before the engagement, he started avoiding her and switched off his phone,” said an officer, adding that when the woman approached his family and pressured them, the accused made a fake profile of her on porn sites and uploaded her photos.

