Delhi: Man threatens violence in JNU in Facebook video, arrested

Days after he was arrested for threatening and passing derogatory remarks against Congress leader Alka Lamba and Muslims on social media, the Delhi Police has arrested 30-year-old Vikas Sehrawat alias Mallik Sehrawat for allegedly uploading a video on social media, giving an inflammatory speech and threatening violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University on August 15.

On August 10, the south district police arrested him after Alka Lamba filed an email complaint against the man. He was released on bail from the Kotla Mubarakpur police station. Lamba also tagged Delhi Police in a post on Twitter while attaching the video in which Sehrawat is heard delivering a hate speech. The accused was out on bail three months ago after being arrested by the Ghaziabad police for a similar offence. In March, he had delivered similar speeches in a viral video from outside the Dasna temple, police said. In his videos, Sehrawat describes himself as a Hindu leader and a nationalist. Earlier, he threatened to kill journalist Ravish Kumar and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan.

DCP (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said, “We have arrested Vikas, who is speaking in the video and Raja Kumar (19), who is the owner of the phone from which the video was uploaded. We have registered an FIR under IPC Sections 153A, 295A, 505, 506 against them at Vasant Kunj (north) police station.”

Singh said they received a PCR call at 1.51 am by a JNU student, who told them of a Facebook page – “Ek Mahakal Youth Brigade” where it was said that there would be an attack in JNU on August 15. “We started receiving several calls from other students as well about the same Facebook page in which a video had been uploaded. The speaker claimed that on August 15 they will create violence in JNU,” he said.



After receiving the PCR calls police personnel were deployed in plain clothes at all the JNU gates. “The caller came to the police station and filed the complaint, also JNUSU office-bearers wrote a similar complaint, in which they alleged that the video promotes disharmony and enmity between religions, using inflammatory language and also openly issuing threats of physical hurt. We lodged an FIR and arrested both the accused,” Singh said.