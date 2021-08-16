Man threatens JNU violence in Facebook video, arrested

Days after he was arrested for allegedly threatening and passing derogatory remarks against Congress leader Alka Lamba and Muslims on social media, police have again arrested 30-year-old Vikas Sehrawat alias Mallik Sehrawat — this time, for allegedly making an inflammatory speech in a video and threatening violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University on August 15.

The South district police had arrested Sehrawat on August 10 after Lamba filed an email complaint against him.

She also tagged Delhi Police in a post on Twitter while attaching the video in which Sehrawat is purportedly heard delivering a hate speech. He was later released on bail from Kotla Mubarakpur police station.

DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, “We have arrested Vikas, who is speaking in the video, and Raja Kumar (19), who is the owner of the phone from which the video was uploaded. An FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 153A, 295A, 505, 506 against them at Vasant Kunj (north) police station.”

Singh said they received a PCR call at 1.51 am from a Jawaharlal Nehru University student, who told them of a Facebook page — ‘Ek Mahakal Youth Brigade’ — where it was said that there would be an attack in JNU on August 15.

“We started receiving several calls from other students as well about the same Facebook page, where the video had been uploaded. The speaker claimed that on August 15, they will create violence in JNU,” he said.

Police personnel were then deployed in plain clothes at all the gates of the university.

“The caller came to the police station and filed a complaint. Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) office-bearers also wrote a similar complaint, in which they alleged that the video promotes disharmony and enmity between religions, uses inflammatory language, and openly issues threats of physical hurt. We lodged an FIR and arrested both the accused,” said the DCP.

Sehrawat had been arrested by the Ghaziabad Police for a similar offence and got out on bail three months ago.

In March, he had delivered similar speeches, a video of which went viral, from outside the Dasna temple, police said.

In his videos, Sehrawat describes himself as a Hindu leader and a nationalist. He had threatened to kill journalist Ravish Kumar and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.