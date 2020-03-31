Man suffers burns in sanitiser mishap

Dr Mangal said some of the sanitiser spilled on the man’s kurta and, as he was standing close to the stove, its fumes caught fire from the flame. (Representational image) Dr Mangal said some of the sanitiser spilled on the man’s kurta and, as he was standing close to the stove, its fumes caught fire from the flame. (Representational image)

A 44-year-old from Rewari in Haryana suffered burn injuries to his hands, face, chest and neck after he spilled an alcohol-based hand sanitiser on his kurta, which then caught fire in the kitchen.

The incident occurred Sunday evening and the man was rushed to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, where he is undergoing treatment.

Dr Mahesh Mangal, the chairman of the plastic and cosmetic surgery department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, said the man suffered 35 per cent burns. His condition is said to be stable.

“Although hand sanitisers are absolutely essential, we strongly advise that alcohol-based sanitisers must be used very carefully,” Dr Mangal said.

The incident happened as the man was cleaning his keys and mobile phone with an alcohol-based hand sanitiser in the kitchen while his wife was cooking.

Dr Mangal said some of the sanitiser spilled on the man’s kurta and, as he was standing close to the stove, its fumes caught fire from the flame.

“The high ethyl alcohol content in the product — up to 70% in some cases — makes hand sanitiser highly flammable and apt to lead to burns. One should never use sanitisers near fire area or any heating place. It should be used in sufficient quantity and allowed to dry,” Dr Mangal said.

Dr Mangal added hand sanitisers should also be kept out of the reach of children and that they can use it, but in sufficient quantity and under supervision of an adult.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd