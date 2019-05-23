Man ‘strangles father and chops body into 35 pieces’, arrested

Ashna Butani

Advertising

A 48-year-old businessman was strangled to death, allegedly by his son, who then chopped his body into 35 pieces. The incident took place in Farsh Bazar on Monday night. The accused has been arrested and police are conducting raids to nab his associate.

Police said the victim, Sandesh Aggarwal, ran a cosmetics shop. “Sandesh’s son, Aman (22), was arrested on Tuesday night when he was allegedly going to dispose his father’s body. The victim’s brother, Aadesh Aggarwal, had filed a complaint at Farsh Bazar police station Tuesday afternoon about Sandesh going missing. He informed police after he caught his nephew red-handed with bags outside their house,” said DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav.

Police said Sandesh, his wife Kanchan and his three children lived together. Aadesh told police that Kanchan had gone to Manali with two of her children on Monday, while Aman stayed at home. “Aadesh asked Aman where his father was. He said he had gone out for some work. Suspicious, Aadesh approached police and started monitoring Aman’s activity via CCTVs installed outside the house,” the officer said.

Advertising

While neighbours and family members pointed to a property dispute, the DCP said the motive is yet to be determined. Sandesh used to run his cosmetics shop on the first floor of the property, while his son ran a cafe.

“Kanchan ran a beauty salon on the second floor. The ground floor, which belonged to Aadesh, was given on rent. The family stayed on the second floor,” said a senior police officer.

During questioning, police claimed Aman admitted to the crime. “He told police that his father would often scold him. On Monday night, he got into an argument with Sandesh and allegedly strangled him in a fit of rage, in front of his friend. His friend fled. Aman allegedly cut up the body using a butcher knife. He called his friend the next day, asking him to bring his car. He allegedly wrapped the parts in aluminium foil. He was caught while leaving his house,” said a senior police officer.

Satish Chand, Sandesh’s brother-in-law, claimed the family has been embroiled in a long-drawn property battle. “Last month, the victim gave half his property to his son, but the latter fought with him over the cosmetics shop,” an officer said.