66-year-old strangled to death in Gurgaon

A 66-year-old man was found dead in his car, about 400 metres from his house, in South City-1 area on Thursday night. Police said he was allegedly strangled to death. On the complaint of his wife, police have booked a relative on charges of murder.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Nirbhay Singh, a resident of South City 1. Police said Singh previously ran a business in Qatar and for the past 2-3 years, he had settled in Gurgaon. On Thursday around 6 pm, Singh had gone out to meet a relative.

In the FIR, his wife said that she was out for work on Thursday and when she returned at 7 pm, her husband was not at their house.

“My daughter-in-law informed that he had gone to drop her brother-in-law Bharat to the metro station since the latter’s car had broken down. When I called my husband, he said that he was with Bharat and told me to have dinner since it would take him some time to return. I contacted my husband again after some time but he did not answer his phone,” she said in the FIR.

She added in the FIR that she then called Bharat, who told her that he returned ten minutes ago after his car was repaired and that Singh should reach soon. “After I could not locate my husband, I called Bharat again, who then informed me that my husband’s car had been located. My husband was found lying on the front seat of the car. I suspect that he was strangled to death by Bharat,” she alleged.

Police said Singh was rushed to a private hospital by his family members, where he was declared brought dead on Thursday night.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The victim was found lying in his car in a service lane in South City 1, about 400 metres from his house. His head was on the co-driver’s seat while his feet were on the driver’s seat. He had injury marks on his neck and as per a preliminary probe, he was strangled to death.”

Police said they are questioning the man named in the complaint. “Probe has found that the victim and the accused were together in the evening and got the latter’s car repaired. No arrests have been named so far. The motive is yet to be ascertained,” said the police officer.

A case was registered under section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code at sector 40 police station on Friday, said police.