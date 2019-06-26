Man stopped from entering apartment beats up guard

Four people were arrested for allegedly beating up the security guard of a residential society in Ghaziabad’s Crossings Republik, after one of them was denied entry. The incident took place when a trader, Omveer Singh, tried to enter Proview Laboni Apartments Monday evening. The guard stopped him for not possessing an ID given to residents, following which an argument and the assault ensued.

Police said Omveer married a woman in the society a few days ago, and was infuriated for not being allowed to meet her. He owns a mobile shop in the vicinity.

“As the guard stopped him, he went away and returned with seven more people. They attacked the guard with swords and sticks, injuring him. Four people, including Omveer, have been arrested. The rest named in the FIR will also be arrested,” said Shlok Kumar, SP (City) Ghaziabad.