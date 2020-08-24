Delhi: Man stages robbery at jewellery store, held

Police have arrested the three men and recovered the fake jewellery placed by the accused in the shop.

A 40-year-old jeweller allegedly faked a robbery at his shop in Chandni Mahal to get insurance money and get away without paying EMIs on three business loans, police said Sunday.

The accused, Abhijeet Samanta, had taken loans worth Rs 61 lakh from three banks. Due to the lockdown, he was unable to make much sales and as a result, couldn’t afford to pay the EMIs on the loans. Finding himself in a spot, Samanta allegedly staged the robbery along with his friends Farhan (38) and Munna (28).

According to police, the robbery was reported on Friday morning. Samanta had alleged that a burqa-clad woman came to his store and robbed Rs 50,000 cash and gold jewellery at gunpoint. The woman tied Samanta’s hands and legs with rope and also took gold from a locker inside the shop.

While scanning the CCTV footage from the shop and nearby areas, police found the behaviour of the accused and the complainant suspicious.

DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said, “In the footage, Samanta could be seen checking the entrance of his shop before the accused came. It looked as if he was waiting for the woman. He also told us that the woman slapped him and then tied him. The details didn’t match with the footage. We questioned Samanta for more than six hours.”

Samanta allegedly confessed and told the police that his friend Munna had worn a burqa to stage the robbery. Another friend Farhan, who is a property dealer, helped arrange a fake gun to make the robbery look genuine.

According to police, Samanta was hoping that the banks will waive his loan after the robbery.

Police have arrested the three men and recovered the fake jewellery placed by the accused in the shop.

