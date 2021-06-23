Suspecting affair, Man stabs wife to death in west Delhi; arrested

Suspecting that his wife was having an affair, a 40-year-old man allegedly stabbed her to death in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar area. Police said the assault was so brutal that the woman’s intestines spilled out of her body. The man has been arrested.

DCP (west district) Urvija Goel said the incident came to light Saturday evening after a man, Vijay Kumar, who runs a photo studio, informed the police that his younger brother Harish Kumar had killed his wife Pinki (36). “Police rushed to the spot and met Vijay, who informed them that he received a call from Harish that he had killed his wife. “He also informed the police that his younger brother was not opening the door and police entered the house after breaking the door open,” she said.

Police found Harish lying inside the room and his wife was lying on the bed in a pool of blood. “She had multiple injury marks on her neck and other parts of her body. Her stomach had been ripped apart and her neck and hands were found wrapped with brown tape. The crime forensic team of the west district was called to lift the fingerprints from the spot and they have seized two blood-stained knives, two blades, and a bundle of brown tape from the spot,” a senior police officer said.

Goel said, “Harish was taken to hospital where his condition is stated to be out of danger. Harish was an alcoholic and was unemployed for the past few years. An FIR of murder has been registered against him at Hari Nagar police station.”

During the investigation, Vijay told the police that the couple has three daughters. Two of them had gone to visit their grandmother a few days ago, while the younger one had gone for tuition classes when the incident took place. “Harish suspected that she might be having an affair with someone and the couple started getting into arguments over this issue,” an official said.