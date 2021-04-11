Man ‘stabs’ wife to death in broad daylight in Delhi’s Rohini

Neelu was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

A woman was stabbed to death in broad daylight allegedly by her husband in Rohini on Saturday. The accused has been arrested, said police.

A video of the incident uploaded on social media shows the victim, Neelu (40), lying on the road and her husband, Harish Mehta, standing next to her with a knife as commuters pass by. In the video, he can be seen allegedly attacking his wife over 10 times. He also threatens locals with the knife.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said a call was made by a local. Beat staff in the area rushed to the spot and found a man holding a knife. The man tried to escape but the police caught him.

The accused, who works at a marriage bureau, told police he recently got married to Neelu and wasn’t happy with her job at Safdarjung Hospital.

“He suspected her of having an extramarital affair and was angry that she wasn’t leaving her job. The woman was living with her parents in Budhh Vihar. On Saturday around 2 pm, she was returning home from work when Mehta approached her and stabbed her multiple times on the road,” said DCP Tayal.

On the same day in Rohini’s Sector 26, a 45-year-old woman’s body was found inside her house.

Police said the victim, Shakeela, lived with her two step-children in Rohini. She has three other step-children who stay with her husband. Her husband, Mohd Murtaza, who runs a tyre puncture shop, lives in Bahadurgarh.

DCP Tayal said all suspects were examined and it was found that the woman’s stepson Mohd Mustafa (24) allegedly killed her after a fight over money. The woman and the son fought in the morning after she refused to give him some money. During the fight, Mustafa allegedly picked up a weapon and stabbed Shakeela.

Police have apprehended him and are questioning him.