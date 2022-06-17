Man stabs neighbour to death in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri after their minor nephews quarrel

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his neighbour in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Thursday night following a quarrel between their minor nephews, the police said. The victim, Abdul Mutalif (42), later succumbed to injuries at a hospital, they added.

The police identified the accused as 31-year-old Mohammed Rutaj. Officers said the second accused, Rutaj’s brother Mohammed Russak, who is the father of one of the boys, was absconding and efforts were on to arrest him.

According to the police, they received a PCR call at 10.45 pm about a fight in Jahangirpuri’s E Block. On reaching the spot, officers found that the deceased Mutalif and three of his family members had taken Mutalif to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he died during treatment. A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntary hurt) and 324 (voluntary hurt by dangerous weapon) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police added.

According to DCP (west) Usha Rangnani, “The inquiry revealed that the quarrel began when the cycle of one of the minor boys hit the other. Their families subsequently intervened and it escalated.”

Officers said the accused Rutaj and Russak, along with two to three others, allegedly attacked the family of the other boy, stabbing Mutalif and causing minor injuries to the boy’s mother, Shahida Khatoon, her sister Shabnam and brother Abdul Wahid.

DCP Rangnani added, “There is no communal angle as both parties are neighbours and belong to the same community. No stone pelting has occurred.”