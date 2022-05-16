scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
Man stabs DJB worker over road rage, policeman out to nab him in North Delhi; arrested

The police said the driver was unloading construction material from his vehicle when the accused started fighting over space. The men then stabbed the DJB worker and threatened him with a pistol.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 16, 2022 11:17:17 am
The victim, identified as Sunil Sharma, 22, sustained injuries on his chest and was rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital. (File)

The police have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a worker of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) after a fight and a policeman in North Delhi, said officials Sunday. The accused, Virender Badal, was arrested after the police shot and overpowered him.

According to the police, Badal, a criminal in the Delhi Cantonment area, and his associate Brijesh were in Burari on Sunday when they got into a fight with a driver, who works with the DJB.

The victim, identified as Sunil Sharma, 22, sustained injuries on his chest and was rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital. A case of attempted murder was registered against the men. Around midnight, a Delhi Police team found Badal in the Burari area of the national capital.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North) said, “Our teams were looking for the accused when a team found Badal near RCC Road. Head constable Parveen signalled Badal and tried to arrest him but the latter stabbed Parveen. In retaliation, ASI Sanjeev fired at Badal and a bullet hit him in the right leg”.

Both Badal and Parveen were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Badal has been arrested and booked under sections of attempted murder, assaulting policemen on duty, obstructing police work, causing hurt etc.

