Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Man stabbed to death over his clothes, 4 held in Delhi

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the accused are school dropouts. “The juveniles have been sent to a shelter home. We recovered a Swiss knife used in the murder,” said DCP Biswal.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2018 2:43:29 am
Police said Kalu’s body was found in Okhla Phase III on May 23. (Representational) Police said Kalu’s body was found in Okhla Phase III on May 23. (Representational)
Top News

A 22-year-old man, who used to dress in woman’s clothing, was stabbed to death by seven men who made fun of his clothes and the way he walked, police said.

Police have arrested four people and detained three juveniles from Okhla in connection with the incident.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the accused are school dropouts. “The juveniles have been sent to a shelter home. We recovered a Swiss knife used in the murder,” said DCP Biswal.

Police said Kalu’s body was found in Okhla Phase III on May 23. He had stab wounds on his face and head. A team led by SHO (Kalkaji) Ved Prakash and his counterpart from Okhla police station, Mukesh Walia, ascertained his identity.

“He would dress up in a black salwar and wear a ghungroo,” said an officer.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now